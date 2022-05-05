Citations
April 22
Gabriel Wallace Haskin, Red Wing, 23, drug possession.
Jesse Patrick Bovi, Red Wing, 27, speeding: 54 in 45.
April 23
Tundra Ann Beck, Hastings, 48, trespassing, driving after license revocation.
Nicole Ann Thompson, Rochester, 27, trespassing.
Ashley Rose Neubauer, Red Wing, 36, speeding: 43 in 30.
Timothy Francis Sullivan, St. Paul, 35, speeding: 66 in 50.
April 24
Charli Yvonne Woodhull, Red Wing, 25, driving after license revocation.
Casiano Demars, Red Wing, 21, driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance, operating a vehicle with expired registration.
Jaime Villanueva Vazquez, Minnetonka, driving without a valid license, speeding: 42 in to.
April 25
Deontae Lakeith Thomas, Red Wing, 33, driving after license revocation.
Terence Dwayne McDonald, Red Wing, 26, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance.
Paige Elizabeth Howard, Lake City, 29, driving after license revocation.
Ryan David Orress, Hampton, 34, trespassing.
April 26
Kenneth Duane Buxengard, Wabasha, 27, expired registration.
Breanna Lynn Stoddart, Red Wing, 33, speeding: 54 in 45.
April 27
Caneisha Renee Robinson, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 30, driving without a license for vehicle class or type.
Paige Elizabeth Howard, 29, driving after license revocation, wireless communications device while driving.
Katie Rose Peters, Red Wing, 36, expired registration.
Angela Lovelle Rhode, Red Wing, 51, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle.
April 30
Olivia Irina Peterson, St. Paul, 26, speeding: 61 in 50.
Saguino Sanchez-Mejia, Red Wing, 35, driving after license suspension.
Property damage
Employees of the Cannon Valley Trail System reported on April 18 that graffiti was spray painted on the railing of a bike trail bridge. The porta potty at Old West Main Street was also painted with graffiti. No value given.
