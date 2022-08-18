Citations
Steven Henry Thomforde, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 74, issued in lower Burnside, disorderly conduct.
Alexa Popa, Red Wing, 73, issued in west area, disorderly conduct.
Steven Paul Weiland, Red Wing, 35, issued in lower lower Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Theresa Jean Lefferty, Red Wing, 37, issued in upper Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Nicholas Paul Seaton, Ely, 31, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Ryan Alan Mcmahon, Red Wing, 44, issued in west area, disorderly conduct.
Dustin Patrick Otto, Red Wing, 36, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Dillon Lee Freden, West Concord, 28, issued in downtown, driving without a license for vehicle class or type.
