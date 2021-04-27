String of thefts from cars
A Hager City man reported on April 16 that someone entered his vehicle and stole some change from it while parked on North Service Drive.
A Prescott woman reported on April 16 that someone entered her car and stole two pairs of sunglasses while parked on North Service Drive (value: $40).
A woman who lives on Charles Avenue reported on April 16 that while her vehicle was parked on Old West Main Street, someone entered her vehicle and stole some change and a pair of sunglasses (value: $104).
A woman who lives on Old West Main Street, reported on April 16 that her vehicle was parked on Old West Main Street someone entered her vehicle but nothing appeared to be missing.
A man who lives on Fourth Street reported on April 16 that someone entered his vehicle while parked at his residence and change was stolen.
A man who lives on Ninth Street reported on April 16 that two of his vehicles were entered while parked at his residence and change was stolen.
A woman who lives on Fourth Street reported on April 16 that her vehicle was entered while parked at her residence and a knife was stolen (value: $25).
A man who lives on Seventh Street reported on April 16 that his vehicle was entered while parked at his residence and change was stolen.
A man who lives on Tyler Road South reported on April 17 that while his vehicle was parked in the garage at his residence it was entered and his wallet and contents were stolen (value: $30).
A man who lives on Tyler Road South reported on April 17 that his vehicle was parked in the garage at his residence and his vehicle was entered and misc items stolen (value: $300).
A business on Old West Main Street reported on April 21 that one of its vans was parked on West Fourth Street and a window was broken and tools were stolen from the van (value: $1,587).
A man who lives on West Third Street reported on April 21 that the window of his vehicle was broken while parked on Eunice Avenue and cash was stolen from the vehicle (value: $250)
A man who lives on Main Street reported on April 22 that a catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle while parked on the 900 block of Tile Court (value: $500).
Theft
A man who lives on Hennings Avenue reported on April 12 that his garage had been entered and items were taken including a bike, hunting gear, clothing and tools (value: $4,073).
A Hudson man reported on April 25 that while parked at Highway 61 and Green Spring Road the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle (value unknown).
Property damage
A man who lives on Fifth Street reported on April 23 that a solar light was damaged in his front yard (value: $90).
