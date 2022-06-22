Theft
A resident of West 7th Street reported on June 17 that a license plate was stolen off of their vehicle while parked at their residence. No value given.
A resident of Iron River reported on June 18 that a cell phone was stolen from a bench outside of the St. James Hotel, 406 Main St. (value: $800).
Citations
June 16
Valery Jules, Bloomington, 46, issued in west area, speeding: 64 in 50.
Dunoon Susan Warnke, Red Wing, 45, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Sherry Charlene Wells, Red Wing, 34, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Rose Marie Shadorra Mitchell, Red Wing, 26, issued in downtown, instruction permit violation.
June 17
Christopher Richard Curtis, Red Wing, 50, issued in south east area, driving after license revocation.
Deborah Lee Reichstadt, St. Paul, 52, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Melanie Kay Fausch, Red Wing, 55, issued in west area, speeding: 52 in 40.
June 18
Lisa Monet Zarza, Lakeville, 50, issued in upper Burnside, speeding: 64 in 55.
Anthony Cornanc Gildersleeve, Red Wing, 34, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Daniel Raymond Mangum, Red Wing, 29, issued in downtown, driving after license suspension.
Tanner Michael Diercks, Red Wing, 26, issued in south east area, uninsured vehicle.
Jack Devere Pickar, Red Wing, 27, issued in upper Burnside, expired registration.
Glenn David Catlett, Red Wing, 44, issued in south east area, driving after license revocation.
Shannon Marie Lindahl, Stillwater, 48, issued in lower Burnside, driving after license suspension.
June 19
Nicole Holman Kohn, Red Wing, 51, issued in south area, driving after license revocation.
June 20
Tanner Michael Diercks, Red Wing, 26, issued in west area, unregistered vehicle without plates.
