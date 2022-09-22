Theft
A1 Cleaning, 1489 Hay Creek Valley Road, reported on Sept. 13 that a printer was stolen (value: $2,750).
Citations
Sept. 9
Santiago Ramon Reynolds, Red Wing, 35, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 66 in 50.
Fantachia Amber Jones, Red Wing, 41, issued in downtown, failure to yield right of way, driving without proof of insurance, child passenger restraint system not equipped.
Tianna Marie Grabko, Red Wing, 22, issued in west area, trespassing.
Sept. 11
Zachary Ernst William Sanders, Red Wing, 21, issued in west area, driving after license suspension, fail to use single lane.
Tanner David Kruger, Red Wing, 27, issued in west area, speeding: 44 in 30.
Sept. 12
Juan Andi Monjaraz, 20, issued in south area, driving after license revocation.
Deann Rae Frisbie, Rollingstone, 74, issued in lower Burnside, theft.
Todd Deon Rolack, Eagan, 31, issued in east end, theft.
Sept. 13
Jason Frank Kaufmann, Red wing, 47, issued in lower Burnside, theft.
Jack Charles Fickle, Red Wing, 33, issued in lower Burnside, theft.
Harrison Eldrige Brown Jr., Red Wing, 18, issued in west area, uninsured vehicle, instruction permit violation.
John Paul Flicek, Red Wing, 38, issued in downtown, driving after license revocation.
Jonathan Ryan Hamilton, Red Wing, 33, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
