Theft
An employee at Food Service Specialty, 5202 Moundview Drive, reported on Aug. 1 that copper wire was stolen. No value given.
A Red Wing resident reported on Aug. 1 that solar lights were stolen from Burnside cemetery. No value given.
Citations
July 28
Michael Robert McCrae, Red Wing, 31, issued in southeast area, fleeing an officer by means other than a motor vehicle.
Aug. 1
Elizabeth Ross Logan, Red Wing, 24, issued in lower Burnside, theft.
Andrea Elizabeth Broyld, Red Wing, 38, issued in downtown, theft.
Aug. 3
Grant William Oly, Red Wing, 65, issued in west area, vehicle registration/plates required.
Tanner Andrew Peine, Red Wing, 20, issued in west area, expired registration.
Aug. 5
Steven Henry Thomforde, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 74, issued in lower Burnside, disorderly conduct.
Alexa Popa, Red Wing, 73, issued in west area, disorderly conduct.
Aug. 6
Steven Paul Weiland, Red Wing, 35, issued in lower lower Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Theresa Jean Lefferty, Red Wing, 37, issued in upper Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Nicholas Paul Seaton, Ely, 31, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Ryan Alan Mcmahon, Red Wing, 44, issued in west area, disorderly conduct.
Aug. 7
Dustin Patrick Otto, Red Wing, 36, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Dillon Lee Freden, West Concord, 28, issued in downtown, driving without a license for vehicle class or type.
