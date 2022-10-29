Theft
A resident of Raymond Street reported on Oct. 6 that a catalytic converter was cut off of their vehicle while it was parked in the driveway (value: $450).
A resident of Bluff Street reported on Oct. 17 that someone had entered their home and stole miscellaneous items (value: $1,450).
A Rosemount resident reported on Oct. 23 that a storage unit at 790 Tile Drive was broken into and a pressure washer was stolen. A padlock was also missing (value: $325).
A Red Wing resident reported on Oct. 24 that a trailer had been stolen from where it was parked on Bush Street (value: $7,000).
Property damage
A Mazeppa resident reported on Oct. 15 that while she was parked on Levee Road in Red Wing overnight a window was broken out of her vehicle (value: $150).
A resident of Cottonwood Avenue reported on Oct. 16 that their vehicle was scratched. They did not know where it occurred (value: $300).
A resident of Cutler Hill Road reported on Oct. 16 that their mailbox was damaged (value: $100).
A resident of Green Street reported on Oct. 17 that their vehicle was damaged while parked at their residence (value: $750).
Citations
Oct. 14
Memorio Cruz-Barragan, Plainview, 50, issued in upper Burnside, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle.
Justin Kase Morris, Red Wing, 26, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Michelle Marie Wyatt, Red Wing, 43, issued in east end, dog/cat at large.
Oct. 15
Anita Jean Mapel, Red Wing, 53, issued in southeast area, speeding: 40 in 30.
Luis Alberto Parra Figueroa, Long Prairie, 32, issued in downtown, open bottle law.
Bradley Alan Campbell, St. Paul, 46, issued in Red Wing downtown, use of wireless communications device in vehicle.
Diamond Deville Seymore, Red Wing, 35, issued in downtown, driving after license revocation.
Oct. 16
Diamond Marie Clifton, Red Wing, 24, issued in west area, uninsured vehicle, driving after license revocation.
Victor J. Arevalo San Martin, St. Paul, 30, issued in west area, driving after license revocation, unregistered vehicle.
Daniel Joseph Holmgren, St. Paul, 53, issued in upper Burnside, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle.
Justin Kase Morris, 26, issued in downtown, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Oct. 17
Michael John Kurilla, 37, issued in east end, careless driving.
Oct. 18
Glenda Amari Quino-Ramierz, Red Wing, 36, issued in south area, driving after license suspension.
Eric James Ohnstad, Lake City, 44, issued in southeast area, driving without proof of insurance.
Oct. 21
Emery Preston Lafferty, Red wing, 31, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Jude Nyinmeh Bankeh, Dallas, Texas, 32, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 68 in 50.
Amir Asad Joel Sutherlin, Red Wing, 22, issued in downtown, possession of drug paraphernalia, uninsured vehicle.
Ashley Emma Hunstad, Red Wing, 19, issued in downtown, possession of marijuana.
Oct. 22
Nicholas Robert Bollinger, Burnsville, 22, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 59 in 50.
Derrick Lee Plant, Red Wing, 34, issued in west area, driving after license cancellation.
Michael Lynn Florey, Red Wing, 51, issued in south area, driving after license suspension.
Oct. 24
Shannon Todd Scalise, Red Wing, 52, issued in lower Burnside, driver involved fails to stop for collision.
Jason Frank Kraufmann, Red Wing, 47, issued in lower Burnside, trespassing.
Oct. 25
Cody Austin Deyo, Hastings, 31, issued in upper Burnside, uninsured vehicle.
Keith Gordon Vieths, Red Wing, 69, issued in downtown, failure to stop for traffic control.
Amanda Emily Kathryn Bach, Red Wing, 34, issued in east end, obstruct legal process, offensive conduct.
Kristina Ann O’Reilly, Red Wing, 29, issued in downtown, fail to stop for school bus.
Heather Lee Bakken, Northfield, 37, issued in lower Burnside, theft, trespassing.
