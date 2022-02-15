Theft
A Bush Street resident reported on Jan. 3 that a bicycle was stolen from his residence (value: $300).
A Maple Street resident reported on Jan. 3 that a package was stolen that had been delivered (value: $40).
A resident of Black Cherry Court reported on Jan. 11 that a front door was broken and someone had entered the home and stole items. The value of damage and items stolen is unknown.
A local business reported on Jan. 19 that a padlock was cut off a storage area and items were stolen (value: $1,170).
A business on Main Street reported on Jan. 24 that someone damaged a secured box to obtain a key for a vehicle and then stole the vehicle (value of the damage: $2,000, value of the stolen vehicle: $20,000).
A Zumbrota resident reported on Jan. 24 that the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while he was parked on Cannon River Avenue (value: $1,000).
A resident on Fern Avenue reported on Jan. 28 that three vehicles parked at their residence had been entered and $356 worth of items were stolen.
A Red Wing resident reported on Jan. 29 that a storage unit on Featherstone Road had been broken into and $1,600 worth of items were stolen.
A Red Wing resident reported Jan. 26 that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle while parked on Service Drive south(value: $3,763.)
A Red Wing resident reported Jan.28 that a vehicle was stolen from Service Dr South (value: $10,000.)
A Red Wing resident reported on Jan. 31 that his bicycle was stolen from where he parked it on Tyler Road South (value: $450).
A resident from Mosinee reported on Feb. 2 that the catalytic converter had been stolen off his vehicle while parked on the 400 block of 11th Street (value:$2,000).
A local organization reported on Feb. 2 that someone entered a Red Wing apartment building and broke into their payment box
Two Red Wing residents reported on Feb. 5 that a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck while the truck was parked on Tile Drive (value: $1,000).
A resident of Featherstone Road reported on Feb. 6 that a cell phone was stolen (value: $800).
A business on Bush Street reported on Feb. 7 that a door frame was damaged and property was reported missing (damage value: $100, theft value: $100).
A resident of Central Avenue reported on Feb. 8 that his vehicle was entered while parked at his residence and items were stolen (approximate value of theft: $1,700).
Shoplifting
A business on Tyler Road South reported on Feb. 1 that dog food was stolen (value: $59.94).
Property damage
A resident on Water Street reported on Jan. 19 that a window had been broken on the front door (damage: $200).
A North Service Drive car wash reported on Feb. 8 that doors and an electric kiosk were damaged and an unknown amount of cash was stolen (approximate value of damage: $2,200).
