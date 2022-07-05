Theft
A resident of 14th Street reported on June 27 that an electric scooter was stolen from their porch (value: $600).
Red Wing Gear, 5001 Moundview Drive, reported on June 27 that a catalytic converter was stolen from a company truck (value: $1,000).
Citations
June 27
Shane Joice Lohman, Red Wing, 33, issued in west area, driving after license revocation, unregistered vehicle.
June 28
Dylan Tanner Peterson, Red Wing, 30, issued in east end, driving after license revocation.
Ian Michael Sarnstrom, Red Wing, 21, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 65 in 50.
Madeline Belle Gran, Red Wing, 24, issued in downtown, driving after license suspension, driving without proof of insurance.
