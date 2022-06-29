Red Wing police file photo
File photo

Citations 

June 23

Jose Daniel Leonar-Vargas, North St. Paul, 28, issued in downtown, driving without a valid license. 

Thomas Solomon, St. Anthony Village, 23, issued in west area, speeding: 73 in 50. 

June 24

Nickolas J. Kanakares, Red Wing, 41, issued in east end, driving without proof of insurance. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you