Theft
A resident of the 4000 block of Highway 61 West reported on May 2 that a catalytic converter was stolen off of their vehicle (value: $1,700).
Citations
May 3
Kurt David Brueschke, Red Wing, 57, disorderly conduct.
James Jacob Berreth, Red Wing, 40, disorderly conduct.
May 5
Alexander Franklin Pastorius, Red Wing, 23, speeding: 70 in 60.
Lisa Ann Racine, Welch, 59, speeding: 65 in 59.
