Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Steele, southwestern Goodhue and southeastern Rice Counties through 800 AM CDT... At 729 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Owatonna, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Owatonna and Medford. This includes the following highways... Interstate 35 between mile markers 37 and 50. U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 166 and 182. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH