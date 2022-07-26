Theft
A Red Wing resident reported on July 13 that two propane tanks were stolen from a camper parked in storage on Tile Drive (value: $250).
A resident of West 4th Street reported on July 15 that their garage was entered and items were stolen from their vehicle. No value given.
Property damage
A Red Wing resident reported on July 11 that their tires were damaged while parked at the Parkway Motel (value: $1,100).
A city of Red Wing employee reported on July 20 that a window and door were damaged on the city building on Hwy 19 (value: $250).
A resident of Sturtevant Street reported on July 20 that the rear window on their vehicle was broken while they were parked at their residence (value: $700).
Citations
July 7
Anthony Scott Holmgren, Red Wing, 37, issued in lower Burnside, theft.
July 13
Annahstasia Campbell, Welch, 18, issued in west area, liquor consumption by a person under 21.
July 14
Karissa Lee Short, Red Wing, 48, issued in west area, speeding: 42 in 30.
Lori Ann Fligge, St. Paul, 53, issued in west area, speeding: 66 in 50.
Justin Paul Carlisle, Red Wing, 18, issued in downtown, speeding: 45 in 30.
Andrew Charles Kimari, Lake City, 83, issued in downtown, speeding: 44 in 30.
Mary Lou Staege, Hager City, 61, issued in east end, driving after license revocation.
Samantha Vera Berry, Lake City, 34, issued in downtown, driving after license revocation.
Elizabeth Vannessa BearHeels, Welch, 60, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Thomas Anthony Laurie, Red Wing, 23, issued in south area, driving after license revocation.
Andrea Jo Radke, Hastings, 29, issued in upper Burnside, speeding: 70 in 50.
Jon Jerald Dahl, Red Wing, 42, issued in lower Burnside, driving without a valid license, expired registration.
Jeffrey Luke Johnson, South St. Paul, 36, issued in west area, expired registration, driving without proof of insurance, driving after license revocation.
July 15
Brian Patrick Bennett, Red Wing, 33, issued in south east area, driving without proof of insurance.
Alexander Galindo, Red Wing, 25, issued in Florence Township, speeding: 50 in 30.
Htee Ler Hgay, St. Paul, 24, issued in west area, failure to stop at stop signs or entrance to through highway.
July 16
Adam Paul Stumpf, Owatonna, 24, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Nicholas James Kressman, Shakopee, 38, issued in lower Burnside, expired registration.
Brian Thomas Woods, Rochester, 44, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
July 17
Coby Dean McKinley, Red Wing, 29, issued in west area, theft.
Xoua Thao, Maplewood, 59, issued in downtown, speeding: 49 in 30.
Deontae Lakeith Thomas, Red Wing, 33, issued in west area, driving after license cancellation.
Eric Michael Krall, Minneapolis, 31, issued in west area, expired registration.
July 18
Winona Rae Wells, Welch, 34, issued in Prairie Island, trespassing.
Darrel E. Johnson, New Richmond, 60, issued in west area, speeding: 46 in 30.
Carlos Ruiz Moreno, Red Wing, 52, issued in west area, speeding: 55 in 45.
Hunter Jacob Manier, Red Wing, 22, issued in downtown, plated required.
Michael Ryan Stainbrook, 38, issued in west area, speeding: 44 in 30.
Rosemarie Francis Koesling, Maiden Rock, 57, issued in east end, speeding: 44 in 30.
Teanna Marie Einberger, Red Wing, 24, issued in west area, driving after license cancellation.
Aaron James Eggenberger, Lake City, 39, issued in downtown, speeding: 41 in 30.
Timothy Ryan Senne, Lake City, 39, issued in lower Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Haley Jo Kalina-Aakre, Mazeppa, 21, issued in lower Burnside, expired registration.
Juan Landeros, Lake City, 41, issued in lower Burnside, driving after license suspension.
Kayla Morgan Tuttle, Red Wing, 32, issued in south east area, driving after license revocation.
Carlos Flored Ruiz, Red Wing, 50, issued in west area, driving without a valid license.
July 19
Haley Marie Staege, Red Wing, 21, issued in southeast area, noise violation.
Thomas William Nordahl, Bloomington, 65, issued in west area, speeding: 62 in 50.
Joseph Russell Conboy, Red Wing, 26, issued in lower Burnside, overwork/mistreat animals.
Haley Marie Staege, 21, issued in southeast area, noise violation.
Kaylee Bonita Koy, Hastings, 45, issued in upper Burnside, speeding: 64in 50.
Ryan James Humphrey, Hastings, 36, issued in upper Burnside, speeding: 64 in 50.
Celso Itehua, Red Wing, 21, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 64 in 50.
Guy John Cardinal, Maplewood, 21, issued in west area, speeding: 65 in 50.
Paula Lynn Christman, Rochester, 45, issued in lower Burnside, theft.
July 20
Maria Rose Olson, Lake City, 42, issued in west area, speeding: 45 in 30.
Yoel Perez Gregore, Palmetto Bay, Florida, 44, issued in west area, driving without a valid license.
Catherine Eve Corrales, Rochester, 24, issued in east end, speeding: 41 in 30.
Martius Quesean Bolden, Red Wing, 28, issued in downtown, failure to stop for sign or stop linens, driving after license suspension, uninsured vehicle, unregistered vehicle.
Carla Anne Kohlnhofer, Goodhue, 55, issued in south area, expired registration.
Abbie Marie Holly Ince, Red Wing, 24, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 59 in 45.
Pablo antonio Ojeda-Napoles, Welch, 61, issued in lower Burnside, child passenger restraint system required.
Dominic Joseph Stanley, Winona, 24, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
July 22
Hilario Neptali Ramirez Felix, Lake City, 28, issued in east end, driving after license suspension.
Alexander Ackermann Jr., Red Wing, 51, issued in west area, driving without a valid license.
July 23
Jennifer Lorraine Patterson, Red Wing, 33, issued in south area, speeding: 49 in 30.
William Alan Fridgen, Eden Prairie, 23, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 67 in 50.
Lillian Mary Black Tail Deer, Welch, 18, issued in downtown, driving after license suspension, possession of marijuana in vehicle, drug possession, possession of fireworks, window tint too dark.
July 24
Shane Michael Cronin, Lake City, 33, issued in southeast area, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Kenyetta Elwoods, Hampton, 54, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Shannon Todd Scalise, Red Wing, 51, issued in downtown, indecent exposure, open bottle in vehicle.
