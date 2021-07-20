...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TODAY THROUGH 6 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.
WHERE...Central and South Central Minnesota.
WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Manitoba is
expected to mix down to the ground over northern Wisconsin and move
into central and southeast Minnesota this afternoon. Fine particle
levels are expected to reach the Orange AQI category, a level that
is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, today across central
and southeast Minnesota and remain in the Orange AQI category
Wednesday. Fine particle levels will begin to improve across the
state beginning Wednesday evening as winds will begin to move the
smoke out of the state. By Thursday morning air quality should be
improved below alert levels statewide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area and
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications
by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app,
visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can
find additional information about health and air quality at
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-
health.
