A resident on Collischan Road reported on July 12 that two road signs had been stolen off the posts on Collischan Road. The value of the signs is unknown. 

A resident of  Loveland, Colo., reported on July 18 that someone entered her vehicle while parked on Seymour Street and stole speakers and paperwork (value: $300). 

A resident of Malmquist Avenue reported on July 17 that someone stole the catalytic converter from her vehicle while parked at residence (value: $500). 

