Theft
An individual reported on May 22 that while his vehicle was parked on West Avenue someone entered it and stole miscellaneous items (value: $292).
A businesses on Cannon Bottom Road reported on May 24 that lumber had been stolen (value: $1,314).
Property damage
A Red Wing resident reported that on May 23 that while his vehicle was parked on Collischan Road, someone broke four windows and damaged two tires. An individual also stole gold clubs, fishing equipment and miscellaneous items from the vehicle (value of damage and items: $3,870).
A resident on West 6th Street reported on May 24 that someone broke a window of his vehicle while parked at his residence and started the inside of the vehicle on fire. The amount of damage is currently unknown.
