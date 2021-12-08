Theft
A manager of an apartment building on Malmquist Avenue reported on Nov. 29 that items were stolen from a secured closet. The total value of stolen items is unknown.
An Eagle Ridge Drive resident reported on Nov. 29 that his bicycle was stolen from the parking garage at his residence (value: $1,200).
An Eagle Ridge Drive resident reported on Nov. 29 that his bicycle was stolen from the parking garage at his residence (value: $1,000).
A resident of West 4th Street reported on Dec. 2 that two cell phones had been stolen (value: $250).
A resident of Eagle Ridge Drive reported on Dec. 2 that a license plate had been stolen from a vehicle. No value amount given.
A resident of Sargent Drive reported on Dec. 3 that a package was stolen from the entryway of her apartment building (value: $20).
