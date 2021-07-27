Theft
A resident of Malmquist Avenue reported on July 17 that someone stole the catalytic converter from her vehicle while parked at residence (value: $500).
A resident of Loveland, Colo., reported on July 18 that someone entered her vehicle while parked on Seymour Street and stole speakers and paperwork (value: $300).
An East Avenue resident reported on July 23 that items were stolen from his vehicle while parked at his residence (value: $160).
A resident of 15th Street reported on July 25 that two flags were stolen from his porch railing (value: $60).
