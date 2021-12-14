Theft
A Goodhue resident reported on Dec. 8 that her purse was stolen from a cart while at a store on Tyler Road North (value: $50).
Property damage
A resident of Tyler Road South reported on Dec. 10 that while her vehicle was parked in the secure garage area of apartment complex, the window on her vehicle was broken and items were stolen from her vehicle (damage to vehicle: $350, value of stolen items: $732).
A resident of Tyler Road South reported on Dec. 10 that the window was broken on his vehicle while parked in the secure garage at the apartment complex (damage: $250).
