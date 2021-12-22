Theft
A resident of Altoona reported on Dec. 17 that the license plate on his vehicle was stolen while parked on Main Street. No value was given.
A Cannon Falls resident reported on Dec. 17 that he saw a leaf blower stolen off the porch of a home on East Avenue (value: $600).
A resident of Lookout Lane reported on Dec. 17 that the catalytic converter was stolen from his RV, which was parked in his driveway (value: $3,000).
A Bush Street resident reported on Dec. 18 that someone stole his vehicle while parked at his residence (value: $1,500).
Property damage
A Hastings resident reported on Dec. 19 that a window on his vehicle was damaged while parked in a Red Wing parking ramp (value: $5).
A Champlin resident reported on Dec. 19 that a window of her vehicle was broken while parked in a Red Wing parking ramp (value: $105).
The maintenance manager of a building on Malmquist Avenue reported on Dec. 20 that a storage closet door had been damaged and tools were stolen from the closet (damage: $100, theft value: $60).
