Theft
A Goodhue based business reported on July 30 that a lawn mower and trailer were stolen from the property. The items had been brought in for repairs and were taken sometime July 14-30 (value: $9,100).
Property damage
A Pine Island resident reported on Aug. 1 that the side of her townhome had been spray painted overnight. No damage value was given.
A Wanamingo resident reported on Aug. 3 that a service door to her garage had been damaged. Nothing appeared missing and it didn’t appear as if the two other sheds on the property were damaged. The damage occurred sometime between 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. No value was given.
