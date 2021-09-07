A resident of 20th Street reported on Sept. 1 that his backpack and its contents were stolen from a business on Levee Road (value: $410).
An Inver Grove Heights resident reported on Sept. 4 that his motorcycle was stolen from Main Street. He reported a person took it for a test drive, as he was selling it, and the person never returned (value: $14,000).
A Cottage Grove resident reported on Sept. 5 that a license plate was stolen off of his vehicle while parked on Main Street. No value was given.
A resident of Malmquist Avenue reported on Sept. 6 that a trailer was stolen while parked at his residence (value: $100).
