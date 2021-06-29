Theft
A resident of Malmquist Avenue reported on June 21 that his bike was stolen from outside of his residence (value: $175).
A resident of Malmquist Avenue reported on June 26 that a package that had been delivered to her home was stolen (value: $70).
Property Damage
A Red Wing daycare reported on June 24 that a toy car that had been in its playground had been destroyed (value: $55).
