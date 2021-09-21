Theft
A resident of West 3rd Street reported on Sept. 17 that items were stolen from her vehicle while parked at her residence (value: $60).
A resident of Perlich Avenue reported on Sept. 18 that the catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on Tile Drive (value: $700).
A South Park Street resident reported on Sept. 18 that a bicycle was stolen from her yard (value: $175).
A resident of East 7th Street reported on Sept. 18 that a bike was stolen from his yard (value: $300).
Property damage
A resident of Sequim, Wash., reported on Sept. 17 that his phone and charger were stolen while he was sitting outside on West 3rd Street (value: $780).
A Hastings resident reported on Sept. 19 that the window on her vehicle was broken out and items were stolen while parked on Hi Park Street (damage value: $200, stolen items value: $438).
A resident of Hennings Avenue reported on Sept. 19 that the window on her vehicle was broken out and items were stolen (damage value: $200, stolen items value: $137).
A Shoreview resident reported on Sept. 20 that someone scratched his boat while it was stored in a Red Wing facility (approximate value: $4,000).
