Theft
A Red Wing gas station reported on Oct. 10 that $20 in gas was stolen.
A resident of Plum Street reported on Oct. 7 that his bicycle was stolen while locked to a pipe on Pioneer Road (value: $2,000 - $3,000).
A resident of Frances Avenue reported on Oct. 12 that his vehicle was entered while parked in his driveway and tools were stolen (value: $3,500).
A resident of Cannon Falls reported on Oct. 16 that gas was stolen from her vehicle while parked at a Red Wing park (value: $23).
A Hodgman Street resident reported on Oct. 17 that a lawn ornament was stolen from her yard and another ornament was damaged (value: $170).
Property damage
A resident of Hewitt Blvd. reported on Oct. 8 that someone cut the boat cover on his boat and scratched the side of the boat while it was stored at a Red Wing storage facility (value: $1,565).
A local business reported on Oct. 11 that someone damaged the door to gain entry into the building and damaged two pull tab machines and stole the cash register (damages: $350, stolen cash register value: $200).
A resident of Tomball, Texas, reported on Oct. 12 that while his vehicle was parked on Pepin Avenue the window on his vehicle was broken and a backpack was stolen (damages: $150, value of stolen items: $200).
A resident of Sunny Meadow Lane reported on Oct. 12 that a window was broken on his vehicle while parked in his driveway and items were stolen from the vehicle (damage: $300, value of items: $2,250).
A Spring Valley resident reported on Oct. 13 that the window on her vehicle was broken while parked on Red Wing Avenue (value: $600).
A resident of 17th Street reported on Oct. 17 that a padlock was cut off his storage unit (value: $15).
A resident of Rivers Ridge Drive, reported on Oct. 12 that a window was broken on her vehicle while parked in her driveway and items were stolen from the vehicle (damage: $300, value of items: $180).
A city employee reported on Oct. 18 that someone entered the bathroom on a city property and used a permanent marker to write on the walls and doors (value: $250).
