Theft
A Cannon Falls resident reported on Oct. 16 that gas was stolen from her vehicle while parked at a Red Wing park (value: $23).
A resident of Hodgman Street reported on Oct. 17 that a lawn ornament was stolen from her yard and another ornament was damaged (value: $170).
A resident of Fourth Street reported on Oct. 22 that her flatbed trailer was stolen while stored on Tile Drive (value: $500).
A business on Tile Drive reported on Oct. 24 that tool bins that had been stored behind the business were stolen (value: $2,000).
A resident of Old West Main Street reported on Oct. 24 that the catalytic convertor had been cut off his vehicle while parked at his residence (value: $200).
A resident of Woodland Drive reported on Oct. 24 that the locks were cut off his trailer parked on Tile Drive (value: $40).
Property damage
A Spring Valley resident reported on Oct. 13 that the window on her vehicle was broken while parked on Red Wing Avenue (value: $600).
A resident of 17th Street reported on Oct. 17 that a padlock was cut off his storage unit on Goodhue Street (value: $15).
A city of Red Wing employee reported on Oct. 18 that someone entered the bathroom of a public building and used a permanent marker to write on the walls and doors (value: $250).
A resident of Frenn Ave reported on Oct. 20 that decorative lights in her yard had been damaged (value: $125).
