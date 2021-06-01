A Red Wing resident who lives on Seventh Street reported on May 25 that his storage unit on Featherstone Road had been entered and tools were stolen (value: $3,159).
An individual on Briarwood Drive reported on May 29 that a dispenser and tools were stolen from his vehicle while parked at his residence (value: $2,200).
An individual reported on May 30 that his vehicle was stolen while parked at a Red Wing motel (value: $5,000).
A Pine Island resident reported on May 31 that her vehicle was parked at a Red Wing hotel and two suitcases of clothing were stolen from the vehicle (value: $6,470).
An individual who lives on 12th Street reported on May 31 that her storage unit on Tile Drive had been entered and a trolling motor and battery were stolen (value: $380).
