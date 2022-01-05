Theft
A Hallstrom Drive resident reported on Dec. 22 that a storage trailer at his residence had been broken into and items were stolen (value: $750).
A Sargent Drive resident reported on Dec. 22 that a license plate was stolen from his vehicle. No value given.
A West Maple Avenue resident reported on Dec. 25 that a package that had been delivered was stolen. No value given.
A resident of Plum Street reported on Dec. 29 that a package that had been delivered was stolen (value: $966).
A resident of Gladstone, Michigan, reported on Dec. 31 that the license plate was stolen off his vehicle while parked at on Sargent Drive. No value given.
An Ellsworth resident reported on Jan. 1 that items were stolen from a vehicle while parked on Featherstone Road (value: $200).
A Bush Street resident reported on Jan. 3 that a bicycle was stolen from his residence (value: $300).
A Maple Street resident reported on Jan. 3 that a package that had been delivered was stolen (value: $40).
Property damage
An Alvina Street resident reported on Dec. 26 that a sliding glass door had been broken and someone entered her residence. The value of damage is unknown. It is also unknown if anything was missing from the home.
A resident of Frenn Avenue reported on Jan. 2 that the windows on her vehicle were broken while parked at her residence (value: $5,000).
