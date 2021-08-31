Theft
A resident of Langsdorf Avenue reported on Aug. 24 that a license plate was stolen off of his vehicle while parked at his residence. No value was given.
A resident of Welch reported on Aug. 30 that the catalytic convertor was stolen from his vehicle while parked at a local boat access (value: $1,000).
Property damage
The city of Red Wing reported on Aug. 26 that a limestone table top was damaged at a local park (value: $2,800).
