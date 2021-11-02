Theft
A business on Old Zumbrota Street reported on Oct. 26 that scrap metal was stolen from the business (value: $50 - $100).
A resident of Boxrud Street reported on Oct. 30 that the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while parked at his residence (value: $1,500).
Property damage
A resident of Woodland Drive reported on Oct. 24 that the locks were cut off his trailer parked on Tile Drive (value: $40).
A resident of Frenn Avenue reported Oct. 20 that decorative lights in the yard had been damaged (value: $125).
A resident of Fifth Street reported on Oct. 30 that his car was damaged while it was parked on Potter Street (value: $500).
