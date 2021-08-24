Theft
A resident on Seventh Street reported on Aug. 17 that a hunting bow was stolen from his vehicle while parked at his residence (value: $2,500).
A Bench Street business reported on Aug. 18 that four catalytic converters were stolen (value: $400).
A resident of Pioneer Road reported on Aug. 18 that items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Fourth and Minnesota streets. Her vehicle had also been scratched (value: $640).
Property damage
A local golf course reported on Aug. 17 that a green at the course had been damaged (value: $750).
A Bush Street resident reported on Aug. 21 that someone had scratched his vehicle while parked at his residence (value: $500).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.