Theft
A worker at an athletic field in Red Wing reported on July 30 that the first base had been stolen from the youth field (value: $50).
A Red Wing resident reported on Aug. 2 that tools were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence (value: $2,113).
Property damage
A vehicle that was parked on Old West Main on July 30 was found to have its window smashed out (value: $250).
A Red Wing resident reported on Aug. 2 that someone had damaged the tire on his lawnmower (value: $100).
