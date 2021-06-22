Theft
An individual on Bush Street reported on June 13 that his bicycle was stolen from his residence (value: $80).
A Red Wing resident reported on June 16 that her wallet was stolen while at a Red Wing grocery store (value: $30).
A resident of Carol Drive reported on June 19 that cash was stolen from his vehicle while parked on Rose Avenue. No value was given.
Property damage
A Red Wing resident reported on June 15 that someone spray painted her vehicle while parked at her residence (damage estimate: $1,000).
A Red Wing resident reported on June 15 that someone spray painted his driveway (damage: $25).
