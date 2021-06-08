Theft
A passerby reported on June 6 that the front door had been kicked in on 12th Street. The owner of the residence reported miscellaneous items were stolen from the home (approximate value of items stolen: $480).
A Welch resident reported on June 7 that the catalytic converters were cut off from his vehicle while parked at a Sturgeon Lake boat launch (value: $1,000).
Property damage
A car wash on Main Street reported on May 30 that the car wash bay has been damaged (value: $900).
