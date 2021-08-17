Theft
A Red Wing garage reported on Aug. 8 that several aluminum rims were stolen from a storage area (value: $320).
A business on Cannon Bottom Road reported on Aug. 11 that someone had entered their business and items were stolen. No value was given.
A resident of Fourth Street reported on Aug. 11 that the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle and the vehicle was damaged while parked in parking lot at his residence (value: $2,250).
A resident of Greens Point Road reported on Aug. 11 that a trailer was stolen while in storage. No value was given.
A Florida resident reported on Aug. 15 that the catalytic converter was stolen off of his vehicle while parked on Withers Harbor Drive (value: $400).
Property damage
A resident of Sargent Drive reported on Aug. 11 that two window screens were damaged at her residence (value: $100).
A business on Wakonade Drive reported on Aug. 11 that a chain link fence was damaged. No value was given.
A Rivers Ridge Drive resident reported on Aug. 14 that the window on his vehicle was broken while parked at his residence (value: $200).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.