Theft
A resident of 10th Street reported on Sept. 6 that items stolen from his vehicle while parked at his residence (value: $2,000).
A business on North Service Drive reported on Sept. 7 that a tractor and attached snow blower were stolen from a storage container on their property (value: $11,200).
Property damage
A local employee reported on Sept. 9 that a batting cage net on Bohmbach Drive was damaged (value: $1,500).
A Zumbrota resident reported on Sept. 9 that several windows were broken at the elevator on Broad Street (value: $520).
