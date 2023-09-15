The Red Wing Police Department presented a pay restructure to the City Council during their meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
The department has fallen behind many of the surrounding area departments when it comes to the pay scale.
“The nation is facing labor shortages… unfortunately the police department is not immune to these issues. We are having issues hiring and retaining people,” Assistant Police Chief Nick Sather said.
Police Departments across the country have been facing labor shortages and departments within Goodhue County have seen officers leaving the profession or leaving departments for higher wages elsewhere.
The Red Wing Police Department has seen a decline in applications for their open positions coming in.
“Our recent application process we had roughly eight or nine people apply, which is relatively small. We interviewed five and selected three to move forward with. Out of the three, two of the candidates decided to go to other agencies,” Sather said. “The demand is higher than the supply.”
The department requested that the council approve a pay restructuring that would make Red Wing more attractive to applicants and help with retention among the current personnel.
“What I am proposing is I would like to take three steps off of our scale, increase our starting pay, and add on three additional steps to stay on the same pay scale at 2.5% each,” Sather said.
Red Wing Police Department has lost several officers over the past year to other agencies that pay more, or due to officers leaving the the field of law enforcement.
“The reality is that we are short seven police officers which has a huge impact on ur ability to do training, respond to calls for service and during the day time a lot of the time we have two police officers on duty,” Sather said.
Many departments across the county have restructured their pay scale because of the uprise of officers leaving the profession or seeking employment elsewhere.
“The pay structure at many other departments has changed. Recently the sheriff’s office did a huge pay jump, Northfield has restructured their pay. Many departments around us have started this process,” Sather said.
The council was unanimously in favor of the pay restructuring and supportive of making Red Wing more attractive to applicants and ensure that they can keep up with retention of current officers.
“We have to pay people what their value is … It is in our best interest to do this,” council member Becky Norton said.
The proposal was approved by the council with a unanimous vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.