Red Wing Public Schools’ new start times produced public outcry on social media, prompting the superintendent to call a special board meeting for Monday night.
The overall message: This decision is not parent friendly. Please reconsider.
Some posts weren’t quite so kind.
Administrators set the new times after being given authority by the School Board; there was no board discussion on the times chosen.
“We rely heavily on transportation and building needs when determining school starting and ending times,” Superintendent Karsten Anderson said Friday morning. “Building leaders, of course, understand the needs of their students and families, so those stakeholder perspectives are included in discussions.”
The situation
The first day of school will be Sept. 7.
The announced school day times were:
Elementary schools: 9:25 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
High School: 7:50 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
During the pandemic, elementary students started around 8 a.m. and high school students shortly after 9 a.m.
Anderson mentioned the 2021-2022 earlier start time for high school students was determined, in part, because student athletes would miss a lot of instructional time with a later start. Those students sometimes are released early to travel for away contests.
As of Friday, board members were scheduled to discuss revising start/end times and vote following their scheduled 6 p.m. equity workshop.
People can watch the meeting via the district’s YouTube channel.
The response
The district emailed families Wednesday afternoon regarding the start/end times and posted those on its Facebook page that evening. Some 200-plus comments and 24 hours later, Anderson sent another districtwide email:
“Because of legitimate concerns and constructive feedback from parents and others, we are taking time this week to make adjustments in school starting and ending times for 2021-22. No plan will completely meet everyone's needs, but I know we can develop a better plan while keeping the following in mind.”
Anderson also announced that the “No Bus Zone” for students K-6 will be lowered from two miles to one, which he hopes will help families who last academic year relied on older students bringing their younger siblings to school.
