The city of Red Wing will participate in the opioid litigation settlement.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison explained in a letter to cities and counties throughout the state, “Minnesota stands to receive more than $300 million from these settlements, the vast majority of which will go to cities and counties, but we need your cities and counties to sign on to the settlements to maximize the resources to fight the epidemic. Simply put, the more cities and counties that sign on by Jan. 2, 2022, the more money we will have for treatment, prevention and a whole host of programs and strategies to abate this crisis.”
In October, the Red Wing City Council directed staff to register as participants in the settlement. The October decision was not binding. The staff report for the Monday, Dec. 27, meeting explained, “In order for the city to complete registration, a resolution approving a memorandum of understanding with the (attorney general’s) office must be approved by Jan. 2.”
History of the settlement
The settlement includes multiple states with distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. According to Ellison’s office, “If the settlements are fully adopted nationally, the distributors will pay $21 billion over 18 years and Johnson & Johnson will pay $5 billion over 10 years.”
Payment amounts and timelines are still being worked out. Payments could begin to be made as soon as April.
Municipalities have the ability to choose how the funding is spent. The memorandum of agreement for the settlement lists possible uses of the settlement funds, including:
The treatment of opioid use disorder
Supporting individuals in treatment and recovery
Connecting people who need help with the help they need
Addressing the needs of criminal justice-involved individuals
Addressing the needs of the perinatal populations, caregivers and families
Preventing over-prescribing and ensuring appropriate prescribing and dispensing of opioids
Preventing the misuse of opioids, overdoses and overdose deaths
Creating strategies that could include first responders, training, research and more
This list is not exhaustive. The memorandum states, “fund recipients shall have flexibility to modify their abatement approach as needed and as new uses are discovered.”
The City Council voted 5-0 to join the settlement. Council member Evan Brown was the only member absent. Goodhue County has also joined the settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.