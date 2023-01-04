Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&