He may have spun bankruptcy a few times on the show, but Chris Newman, 32, Red Wing High School graduate, walked away with $20,7000 and other prizes on the Wheel of Fortune. After months of keeping a lip on the outcome, his “Margaritaville Resorts Family Vacation” themed episode aired May 18 at 6:30 p.m. Central time.
Back in March, Newman, who currently lives in California, went to the studio in Los Angeles to compete on an episode of the game show, something he and his family had gathered to watch in their own living room many times before. After years of familial competitions to see who could guess the puzzle first, Newman was able to try out the real thing. To keep the results a surprise and under guidelines of the producers, all he could say to his family, prior to airing, was that he thought he did pretty well.
His parents, Neal and Kim Newman who live in Red Wing, hosted a watch party with friends and family in the area. Though Chris didn’t come in first, his hometown was cheering him on from 2,000 miles and a time zone away.
(0) comments
