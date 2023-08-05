Flying was never on Stephanie Goetz’s radar until about four years ago.
Goetz was a news anchor full-time before becoming a pilot. She decided to make a career change when she took her first flight lesson in 2014 for a story she was working on.
“My first flight lesson was back in around 2014 when, as a news anchor, a flight instructor called me out of the blue and said I should do a story on aviation,” Goetz said. “He had my fly and I remember on take off thinking ‘Where has this been all my life?’”
Around that same time, she met her now husband who has been her flight instructor for the past several years. Goetz is now a professional pilot and she flies for the world’s largest private jet charter company.
“My husband has been flying for about 15, almost 20 years and he has been my instructor through almost every rating of mine,” she said.
Goetz and her husband Endre Holen now own a military-style jet called an L-39 Albatros. The couple bought the plane a year and a half ago and started restoring it.
“There is an event called the Reno Air Races in Reno, Nevada every year and it is a very famed event where airplanes race in the air anywhere from about 50 feet to 250 feet above ground,” she said. “A friend of mine was racing in the jet class and he happened to be flying back to Las Vegas and offered me a ride in his L-39 Albatros and I fell in love.”
After that experience, she mentioned it to her husband and a short while later they were purchasing their own L-39 Albatros.
“It was amazing and there is something really special and incredible about an L-39 Albatros and really any jet that is that military-style that has that glass canopy that you can see up and around in,” she said. “I told my husband it was a cool experience and all of a sudden he starts looking online and the next thing you know we own an L-39 Albatros.”
The couple customized the airplane and put their own personal touch on it. The tail has a depiction of an American flag on one side and a Norwegian flag on the other.
“The symbolism for that is my husband was born and raised in Norway, he is 100% Norwegian and that is his heritage,” she said. “But it is also mine, my great great grandparents emigrated from Norway to North Dakota and our family cabin they built in North Dakota is in a museum in Norway.”
Flying the L-39 Albatros into the Red Wing Airport was an emotional and exciting experience for Goetz. She reflected on what her past self would have thought of the experience.
“I was born and raised in Red Wing, and it was such a dream getting to fly the L-39 into Red Wing, my hometown,” she said. “If someone told me back then, ‘You will be flying airplanes and you will be flying a military jet into your hometown in your thirties’ I would’ve laughed so hard.”
While growing up Goetz didn’t know much about aviation and what the profession would bring to her life.
Goetz and Holen prioritize philanthropic work in the aviation industry.
“We see this aircraft as a way to introduce people to aviation and inspire people. We do a lot of philanthropic work in aviation, we give about five figures worth in scholarships every year to organizations that help underrepresented communities,” she said. “Aviation is very white male dominated and we are trying to bring in groups that aren’t represented in the field.”
The couple donates to the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, Women in Aviation, Female Aviators Sticking Together, Sisters of the Sky and National Gay Pilots Association.
Goetz is thankful for that first flight lesson a few years ago.
She has found a way to empower others through her full-time work as a pilot, while also enjoying what she does as a hobby on a regular basis.
She said, “It has been amazing to see there is really no limit to what is possible with aviation.”
