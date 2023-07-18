Author Richard DeRemee carried around the original manuscript for his book “In My Father’s House” for 70 years.
The book was just recently published.
“In My Father’s House” is set in a town near Red Wing, throughout the story there are several references to the city. DeRemee grew up in Red Wing and drew inspiration from the town for this book.
“I’ve always felt an affection for my hometown Red Wing, and the basic middle class upbringing that I had and how the society in Red Wing was so stable,” he said.
DeRemee waited decades to publish the book. During that time he was still writing and other works of his were published over the years. During his time working with Mayo Clinic he had many medical literature works published, and he worked on other creative writing projects during his retirement.
“As I approached my 90th birthday, my wandering muse tapped me on the shoulder and advised me to get going on the book that sat unpublished for these 70 years,” the preface of the book states.
DeRemee has found enjoyment in writing throughout retirement.
“I took creative writing when I was a student at Gustavus, and I fell in love with the idea of putting words on paper and expressing my thoughts and ideas to other people,” he said.
DeRemee doesn’t quite know exactly what motivates him to continue writing, but he does know it is something he is passionate about.
“It is rewarding to look at one of my books and say to myself ‘did I really do that?’” he said.
The first taste of this was seeing his name in print after writing a letter to the editor to the Republican Eagle many years ago.
“I was about 14 years old, and I was so stimulated by the appearance of my own name beside what I had wrote. It was a foundation for my interest in literature,” he said.
DeRemee had an extensive career in the medical field before retiring. Following his graduation from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1955, he was accepted at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
“Upon earning my MD, I enlisted in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, my first assignment being an intern at William Beaumont Army Hospital in El Paso, Texas,” he said. “In September 1962 I entered the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine. After three years as a resident in internal medicine I began training in Pulmonology.”
Writing has followed him throughout his career, and his recently published book followed him along the way as well.
He carried the manuscript with him on every endeavor, and he still has it today. He plans to pass it along to his children and grandchildren.
His advice to others who have an interest in writing is simple, “travel.”
He said, “My travels abroad were extensive, I counted 78 trips abroad and that gives you ideas and piques your curiosity of different cultures. My travels have inspired my literature.”
The book “In My Father’s House” is available on Amazon.
