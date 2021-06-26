Elle Mark keeps adding titles.
Brave New Girl.
Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest.
Miss St. Croix Valley.
And now Miss Minnesota. She won the crown Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eden Prairie.
On Thursday night, the 2014 Red Wing High School graduate won one of the four preliminary competitions. Friday, she gained the crown.
With a socially distanced audience at Grace Church and a live streamed audience at home, the crowd cheered on Mark and the other 21 other women from around the state.
Mark's stunning vocal performance and social impact pitch on preventive care and mental health paved her way to the crown.
Will that be her crowning achievement? Mark eventually will head to the Miss America Pageant, but not until she's enjoyed her reign as Miss Minnesota.
This is a developing story.
