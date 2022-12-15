According to River Travel magazine, Red Wing is one of the best holiday river towns in the U.S.
Every year the magazine puts out a survey to find the best holiday river towns in the country.
The survey has seven categories based on size, starting with towns of fewer than 500 residents and ending with towns with over 70,000 residents. The eighth category is “best overall holiday river town.”
Red Wing placed fourth for best overall holiday river town.
The four other best overall towns are Duluth; Madison; Moline, Illinois; and Grapevine, Texas.
Over 80 river communities were voted on. Readers were invited to vote for one of the survey’s pre-picked towns or nominate up to eight of their favorite holiday river towns based on population.
This year nominations ranged from quaint river towns and small alpine villages with charming holiday traditions to bigger river communities bustling with holiday events and spectacular light shows, coming in from all around the U.S.
In the category of best holiday river town for a population of 15,001 to 30,000, Red Wing placed first. Second through fifth places are: Stillwater; St. Augustine, Florida; Natchitoches, Louisiana; and Williamsburg, Virginia.
About Red Wing, the magazine wrote: “Red Wing pulls out all of the stops for their community each holiday season. The annual Holiday Stroll has been a tradition for over 20 years and the event includes a whole day of events and festivities. Caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, letters to Santa, a lighted parade and much more. With all the dazzling lights, this charming town feels like a holiday vacation straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie.”
The Driftless Region had another winner: Stockholm.
The survey found that in towns with populations of 500 people or fewer, Stockholm was the best holiday river town. River Travel says of the town, “Stockholm is a quaint and charming village located on the Mississippi River. Each year the community looks forward to God Jul, a celebration filled with Swedish traditions. The holiday event continues over the three weekends leading up to Christmas Day, including the Swedish traditions of Jultomte and Mini Tomte, a holiday market at all of the local shops, and a celebration of the winter solstice where the village is lit up with luminaries, ice candles, torches and bonfires.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.