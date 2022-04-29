When walking through the St. James Hotel, often soft sounds of piano can be heard. When you follow the sound, you may find Joe Bigalke at the piano playing.
But Bigalke is not just a piano player – he is a songwriter.
At the end of March, Bigalke traveled to Nashville where he had been nominated for the online song feedback award by the Nashville Songwriters Association.
Bigalke’s song was among 8,000 songs submitted in the competition. His was chosen as a top 100 contender for the award. He traveled to Nashville in early April for the award ceremony.
“Although I didn’t win, it is such a huge testament to my writing and my musical abilities and it was such a great experience,” he said.
His song “Friend Above All” was nominated for the award, Bigalke wrote the song when he was going through a hard time and composing and songwriting was a therapeutic outlet for him.
He recalls looking out his window and seeing the cross atop the Episcopal church in Red Wing silhouetted by a beautiful sunset.
“I started to get this idea of how Jesus is a friend above all, and he helps us through our difficult times.”
He started composing the song shortly after that on his keyboard and worked with someone through the Nashville Songwriters Association.
“I met with a mentor from the Nashville Songwriters Association, and I did a seven-day bootcamp with her,” Bigalke said. “She helped me to finish writing the song ‘Friend Above All.’”
Bigalke worked closely with teachers at Universal Music Center in Red Wing and is thankful for the help he received to achieve this goal. Earlier this year, he learned he was nominated by the Nashville Songwriters Association for the award.
“It was around Christmas time that I found out I was nominated for the award and then in February I found out I was invited to go to Nashville for the awards ceremony,” he said.
He checked out the association and the awards, learning the group has more than 5,000 members, in 88 chapters worldwide. The association evaluates more than 8.000 songs each year.
Bigalke went to Nashville in April for the awards ceremony, he said, “the awards ceremony was at the Analog Theater at the Hutton Hotel and then when I was there I also got to play at Andrew Jackson’s hotel, The Hermitage.”
He visited the Grand Ole Opry.
“We got to go on a backstage tour at the Opry, I told them about my story, and they let me sit at the grand piano on the Opry stage, and I got to sit and take a photo where all the artists play,” Bigalke said.
Biagalke has been playing piano since he was 2 years old and started singing in first grade. He didn’t start songwriting until he was 15 years old.
“I’ve been playing for 35 years, and back in 2020 I spent some time with MacPhail Center for music learning how to fully orchestrate my music,” Bigalke said.
“Friend Above All” is not the first song he has written as a therapeutic outlet.
“I’ve always used music as a form of therapy, and I’m usually drawn to Christian music because it helps me through hard times,” he said.
“Back in 2018, I lost a very close uncle to suicide, and I wrote a song during that time to help me get through that,” he recalled. “Again, that was more of a prayer song to help me with my grief, and so it seems like when I’m going through my roughest moments is where I find solace in writing these songs.”
Bigalke is originally from Roseville, Minnesota, but has traveled and lived in places across the world. He worked at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. He lived in England for a short period of time during a mission trip. He now resides in Red Wing and works at the YMCA.
Bigalke is hoping that someone will record his song. He is in the process of working with people to get to that next step.
For now, the song is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/afeMdHLJCdE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.