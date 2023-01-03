Walking down Old West Main after the sun goes down passersby might peer through the glow coming from the windows of Red Wing Music and see instruments being repaired.
The new instrument repair shop has found its permanent home in the West End District and officially opened in early December.
Red Wing Music is a repair shop that specializes in woodwind and brass instruments. The three instrument repair technicians all spend hours at the shop each week.
Jason Bystrom specializes in brass instruments, Zoe Preuss specializes in woodwinds and Rob Schmidke repairs bassoons and oboes.
“Rob focuses on bassoon and oboes but he also helps with any overflow of woodwinds when needed. I’m the general woodwind tech, so I work on everything from piccolo to contrabass clarinet,” Preuss said.
Each tech has their specific focus although they know how to repair a variety of instruments outside of their specialities as well.
“I fix all the brass instruments so that includes tubas, trombones, trumpets, horns, baritones and various saxophone bodies and then I do parts fabrication,” Bystrom said.
Parts fabrication is when the technician creates a new part out of materials if they don’t have a replacement part for the instrument.
Before officially opening, the technicians used the space for months repairing instruments.
“Rob and I got this space at the end of July in 2018, and there were just some setbacks over the past few years and since then we have just been waiting to open,” Bystrom said. “This past summer we more or less felt like things were back to normal.”
Now the three owners are working on building a space for musicians to get their instruments repaired and a place to practice.
Here in Red Wing, Minnesota State College Southeast has one of the best and only programs for instrument repair training in the country.
Each of the repair technicians attended the program and has kept their skills in Red Wing permanently with this repair shop.
Over the summer, the repair technicians help with overflow repairs on instruments from music stores in the Twin Cities. They stay busy working around the clock to get the jobs done.
“I’ve had a deal with Schmidt Music for the past six or seven years, and they send me some of their overflow over the summers,” Bystrom said.
When instruments come in for repairs they go through an extensive process that includes deep cleaning and deconstruction, then reconstruction before going back in the hands of the owner.
The repair shop has top of the line machinery and high quality processes for cleaning and repairs.
Many of the instruments have to be deep cleaned to get any bacteria and buildup out of the small spaces in crevices.
“When we start the cleaning we disassemble the instruments, and some of the pieces I hand wash, and other pieces will run through the full cleaning process,” Bystrom said.
“We have the traditional process of cleaning which is just with soap and a degreasing agent, and we soak it in that for various amounts of time,” Bystrom said.
Then some of the instruments are soaked in a phosphoric acid dip and that helps to get any additional dirt out of the instruments.
They use an ultrasonic machine that uses sound waves to clean some pieces of the instruments that come in for repairs.
“We also use ultrasonics that use sound waves, and it uses a really powerful vibration and that helps clean the instruments really well too,” Preuss said.
Upstairs there are various rooms that the owners hope to turn into practice rooms and spaces for musicians to come and hang out.
There is ample storage space where each technician can store what they are working on and any of their own instruments.
Each technician has many extra instruments that are used for spare parts or they repair them to resell for a cheaper price to those who can’t afford a brand new instrument.
“We have a lot of our own instruments stored here. Jason has been repairing for 12 years, and Rob has a bunch of instruments here as well. Then when we merged and I came in, I brought all of my instruments too,” Preuss said.
“We take a lot of instrument donations for parts, and I can repair some of them as well. The goal is to resell them for a really fair price so that people who want to play and can’t afford a new instrument can still play,” she continued.
Some of the instruments they repair to use for themselves since they are all still practicing musicians in their free time when they aren’t at the store repairing.
The repairs are intricate and take practice and expertise to get the repairs right. Many of the tools used are small and reconstructing an instrument can take hours, days or even weeks.
“For brass cleaning and general maintenance it depends on the instrument, but I could probably do one tuba in a day,” Bystrom said.
“But trumpets I could do at least a half dozen from start to finish. It does just depend on how dirty the instrument is and what needs to be done,” he continued.
The store is open to the public, and they are encouraging people to come in and check out their space and bring in any instruments that need repairs.
Red Wing Music currently operates by appointment only, but walk-ins are welcome as long as the staff is in the store.
They have a Facebook page where updates about the business will be posted. The email address to reach all three of the technicians is redwingmusicrepair@gmail.com.
