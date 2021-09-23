Red Wing Mothers of Preschoolers have begun their eighth season of building relationships and supporting each other. Alyssa Warner, a group member of three years, encourages any mom in the area to join the community.
“MOPS has helped my daughter and myself find a community when we moved to Red Wing,” Warner said. “We have both found friends that we know will be there for us no matter what. It’s awesome having a mom tribe.”
The Red Wing group is a local chapter of Mothers of Preschoolers International, which started in 1973.
“MOPS encourages and equips moms of young children to realize their potential as mothers, women and leaders in relationship with Jesus and in partnership with the local church,” Rose Gerdes, group coordinator, said.
Mothers of children ages six weeks to six years old can join for $99 in total yearly fees. For those with children in kindergarten through high school, a separate group called MOMSnext is available.
Both groups meet every second and fourth Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the First Covenant Church in Red Wing.
“Moms gather while their children attend childcare with a Christian lesson,” Gerdes said. “Moms enjoy breakfast, a topic, participate in a discussion group and listen to prayer. Sometimes moms make a craft or help with a service project as well. Our community is a sisterhood of moms along the journey of motherhood.”
There are currently 20 to 25 moms and 20 children involved in the groups, but Warner and other members still encourage anyone to join.
More information
Contact the groups by:
Email - redwingmops@gmail.com
Facebook - MOPS-Red Wing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.