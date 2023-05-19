In preparation for Memorial Day next week, the Red Wing Memorial Day Association will be placing flags on veterans graves.
In Oakwood Cemetery the Red Wing Memorial Day Association will be placing flags on Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m.
They are inviting volunteers to help with the efforts, they are asking anyone that would like to join to meet near the cemetery flagpole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.