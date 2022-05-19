Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Rivers are still elevated from rainfall over the past week. Additional rainfall is expected today, continuing the threat; however, the heaviest rain is expected to fall south of the river basins. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1030 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 15.6 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/11/1950. &&