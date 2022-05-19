A Red Wing Mayo Clinic nurse is recognized for her compassion and skills with patients through the Diseases Against the Immune System (DAISY) award.
Valerie Hofus, Cannon Falls native and Red Wing resident, has worked as a specialty medical services nurse at Mayo for almost 30 years. She will be celebrating her 30th anniversary later this year.
“After I graduated, I started working with the Mayo organization right away, and that was in 1992. So I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years, it’ll be 30 years exactly in July,” she said.
This recognition means a lot to her after putting in years of service. She has always hoped she was making a difference in people’s lives and this recognition highlights that.
“This job is about helping families and patients and the background story to this award and foundation really shows what an honor it is to receive the award,” Hofus said.
The DAISY Foundation was formed in honor of the founders Mark and Bonnie Barnes’ son, Patrick Barnes. He died from an auto-immune disease and after his death, the couple wanted to start a foundation in his memory.
They were appreciative of the care their son received from the nurses and starting the DAISY award was a way for them to recognize nurses internationally for the work they do with patients every day.
“This means a lot because of the story behind the DAISY foundation, when I was doing some research on the foundation I saw that the parents had said, one of the positives that came out of the situation with their son was the nursing care he received and the impression that made on them,” Hofus said. “Iit is very much an honor and to think that I can make a difference in someone's life like that and I can make that impression on someone means a lot to me.”
Hofus was not expecting this award, she credits her team for some of her success with patients. “I work with a great team, we all work so well together and that is one of my favorite parts of this job,” she said.
It is important to her to be working with other great people, she knows that the flow of working with her team helps them give the best care to their patients.
“Since we all work so well together, I think the patients sense that and when patients say, ‘You all know what you're doing and you work together so well’ that means a lot and I think they feel cared for when we are all flowing together,” she said.
Hofus originally did not expect to become a nurse. She went to Winona State University, undecided in what she wanted to do. Once she found that she does well in science she started to explore the idea of nursing.
After five years in Winona she received her bachelor's degree in nursing and immediately started working for the Mayo Clinic.
“I went into it not really knowing what I wanted to do, I liked science and nursing seemed like a good fit so I went for it, and I really enjoyed it,” she said.
She looks forward to bringing more of her compassion and skills to patients for years to come.
“When people are grateful, and you can make a difference in their life even if they are going through something really difficult, that is very rewarding. It’s much more beneficial to give than to always be receiving,” Hofus said.
Although she didn’t start her education to be a nurse, she knows that was the best path for her, and she encourages others who are thinking about nursing to go for it.
“Knowing that you can do so much with nursing, I didn’t think I would ever be a nurse until I really focused on what I was good at,” she said. “I hope that other people who maybe want to go into nursing too realize their potential and go for it because there are so many rewards with this job.”
