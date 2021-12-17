RED WING – Angel Marco Olszewski, 22, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree sale of drugs resulting from a narcotics bust back in March. The other man involved, 18-year-old Christian De Donno, did not.
According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, their Narcotics Investigation Unit executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of South Park Street in Red Wing on March 10, 2021.
A media release states that 454.45 grams of marijuana, 81.58 grams of ecstasy/molly, 4.96 grams of cocaine, 310.3 grams of mushrooms, 628 LSD dosage units, $10,051 in cash and two handguns were obtained during the search.
Olszewski, Red Wing, and Donno, Welch, were subsequently arrested and later charged with 11 drug and firearm related crimes.
Olszewski pleaded guilty Dec.13 to first-degree sale of drugs and received a four year, eight month prison sentence. He was given credit for the 279 days already served while awaiting trial.
Donno has not entered into a plea agreement and is being held on $250,000 bail with conditions or $400,000 without conditions. He is set to appear in court on Jan. 5, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
