Minnesota State Patrol responded to a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 61 west of Red Wing at 6:16 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Nathan Bradley Hase, 35, of Red Wing was pronounced dead on the scene.
MSP reports that a Buick Enclave driven by Aaron Patton Ferguson of Marion, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on Highway 61 as Hase was traveling westbound in his Chevy Impala when the vehicles collided.
Both individuals were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved. Ferguson sustained life threatening injuries and was flown to MCHS Rochester St. Mary’s.
